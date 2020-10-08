Maryann Semer nee Hawlick, age 85, Glenview, IL. Loving mother of Elaine (the late Tom) Wijas, Deanne (Ruud) Roggekamp, and Carlee (Mike) Bilello. Proud grandmother of Daniel (Maggie), Bryan (Erin), and Kevin (Angy Rowland) Wijas; Courtney, Samantha, and Hunter Roggekamp; Jackson, Justin, and Griffin Bilello. Dear great grandmother of Brooklyn, Logan, Piper, and Frankie Wijas; and Skylar Wijas. Fond sister of Nancy (the late Chuck) Stein. Maryann (aka Eloise) was born on January 3, 1935 in Fort Branch, Indiana and grew up in Evansville, Indiana. She attended Purdue University majoring in Home Economics and was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Maryann married in 1957, settling in Wilmette, Illinois where she would raise 3 daughters. Maryann was an avid tennis player and bridge enthusiast and she spent her free time gardening, painting and crafting. She will be dearly missed and adoringly remembered by her family as a lifelong chocaholic, who loved the color purple and delighted in playing board games with her grandchildren (stadium checkers was a favorite). Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.