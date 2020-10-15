Maryann Sheehy, nee Volland, age 86 of LaGrange Park, formerly of Garfield Ridge. Beloved wife of the late John Sheehy; fond mother of Mark (Jill McGowan) Sheehy, Glenn (Raymond Rodriguez) Sheehy and Christopher (Tyna Lewandowski) Sheehy; sister of the late John (Gigi) Volland, and Judy (the late Jim) Wiggins; aunt of Angela Love and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, October 17, 2020 form 9:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish (St. Jane de Chantal Church), 5251 S. McVicker Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638, Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials appreciated to The Greater Chicago Food Depository 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632. All State and Federal Covid–Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests (maximum of 50 at a time) entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
.