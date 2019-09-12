Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home
1787 Deerfield Rd
Highland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
Maryann V. Seymour

Maryann V. Seymour Obituary
Maryann V. Seymour, 76, of Deerfield, IL passed away on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur; loving mother of James (Marsha), Stacey (John) and Joseph (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of 11. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
