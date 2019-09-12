|
Maryann V. Seymour, 76, of Deerfield, IL passed away on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur; loving mother of James (Marsha), Stacey (John) and Joseph (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of 11. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019