Maryann Wirth passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 91.5. She lived a full and joyful life devoted to her family, her Catholic faith, the Chicago Cubs, and a wide circle of friends and neighbors. She was raised in Evanston, married in 1950, and moved to Park Ridge, where she lived happily for 40 years, raising three daughters Nancy Hogan (Brian), Carol Matula (Gary), and Maggie, and a son Geoffrey. She is finally reunited with her husband, Robert, and son, Geoffrey, in heaven. She survived these tragedies because of her deep Catholic faith, her sense of humor, and above all her "suck it up" attitude. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, tennis, and making lovely quilts by hand. Her neighbors called her the "mayor of Thistle Lane". She was Nanny and G-Ma to her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was an amazing mom and friend, and her family will miss her dearly. A gathering for all her fans to celebrate her amazing long life will be planned for a later date. Memorial gifts are welcome to the charity of your choice. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be June 1st, at St. Alphonsus.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.