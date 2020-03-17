|
Community cornerstone; spirited sister; mother to many. Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" Pierce, nee Boyle, age 72, died peacefully March 10, 2020, wife of Thomas Pierce; loving mother of Bridget (Thomas) Papanicholas, the late Thomas J., Daniel C. (Laura Karam), Mary (David) Ramenofsky, Patrick C. (Lauren), Brendan I. (Kori), and Ellen (Peter) Bolton; devoted grandmother of Declan, Gus, and Mary Papanicholas, Amelia Pierce, Leo, Romy, and Nell Ramenofsky, Patrick "Bo," Rudy, and Emmett Pierce, Fintan and Sloane Pierce; dear sister of Joseph Boyle, Daniel Boyle, and Rosemary Coover; caring aunt of 26 nieces and nephews.
A private mass was held in Los Altos, California on Friday, March 13th, 2020. A celebration to honor Marybeth's fullness of life is planned for the Summer of 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. For donations and more information, please visit
www.marybethboylepierce.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020