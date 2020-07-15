Uhlarik, Marybeth (nee Hautzinger) currently of Glen Ellyn and Wheaton - born in Chicago 11/03/24. Died peacefully at home on July 12th after 95 years of what she always said was an especially blessed and wonderful life.
Marybeth was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Emil Stephen Uhlarik, her parents, Mary and Stephen Hautzinger, her sister, Eleanor (Vernon) Jacobson and her brother, Stephen Hautzinger Jr. (Maureen).
She is survived by the joys and blessings of her life - her children - Tom (Carol), Steve (Jody), Joe (Karen), John (Mary), Jim, Charlie (DeeAnn), Margaret (Greg) Gall, Elizabeth"Lulu"(Michael) Claerhout and her grandchildren Christine,Therese, Tom, Anthony, Sam, Amanda, Michael, Joe, Megan, Kevin, Daniel, Bryan (Theresa), Sarah, Rachel, Sarah, Nicholas, Emily, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Natalia (Tanner) Wright, Annalise, Logan, Mark and Luke and great granddaughter, Josie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom she loved and with whom she liked to be in close contact.
Marybeth was among the first residents of Elk Grove Village and was a founding member of Queen of the Rosary Church. She faithfully attended the 6:30 AM daily Mass and served in many ministries and capacities at Queen of the Rosary for over 50 years. She felt privileged to be in the 1981-1982 class of Lay Ministry Training for the Archdiocese of Chicago. She was forever grateful for having been educated by the Sisters of Providence at St. Angela and Providence High School and was delighted and amazed to have attended her 75th Class Reunion in 2017. Faith, Family, and Friends were the core of her being and she was never happier than when everyone was at her house and she could cook and bake for them.
Funeral Mass will be private at St. Matthew's Church, Glendale Heights, followed by a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Buffalo Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to EWTN 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, Alabama 35210.
