9 Oct 1923 Galesburg, IL - 16 Oct 2019 Wilmette, IL
Marye Adaline McElvaine Immenhausen, remarkable woman, phenomenal storyteller, distinguished public servant, and inspired advocate for health and social justice, passed away peacefully in her Lake Michigan home, surrounded by love, family, and God's light in the early hours of October 16th, 2019. She was 96.
Marye was a longtime resident of the North Shore, in Skokie, where she served as Assistant Director of Day Nurses at Evanston Hospital, and in Wilmette, where she retired as Director of Health Services at New Trier High School after nearly 50 years of nursing. Marye continued to lead an active, civic-minded life through her non-gratis counseling with families in need, work in her daughter's shop, and active engagement with the PEO Sisterhood, Kenilworth Union Church, Knox College 50 Year Club and Pi Beta Phi Sorority, as well as women's health research initiatives and conferences.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Claire and Hazel Hatch McElvaine, brother, Richard Hatch "Dick" McElvaine, husband of 45 years, Herbert G. Immenhausen, Jr., daughter-in-law April, and granddaughters, Julianna and Marye Sarah. Marye's legacy will be upheld by her friends, extended family, godchildren, children, Karl, Kathryn (Jack), KarenMarie, Kimberly (Bill), and surviving grandchildren, Aaron, Bridgid, Nathan, Kaiya, Darbianne, Kristopher, and Mackenzie.
Her children and grandchildren invite you to join us at Kenilworth Union Church at 12 noon on Nov 23rd, 2019 for a celebration of life for our mother and our Teddy Gram. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to organizations important to Marye in life: NORD (www.rarediseases.org) or The Guillain-Barré Syndrome Foundation (www.gbs-cidp.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019