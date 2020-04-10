|
Marye Evelyn Niles, 88, of Winnetka, IL / Naples, FL., passed away after a short illness, on March 28, 2020.
Marye (88), was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick A. Niles; daughter, Regina Ann; brother James Walter.; and sister, Barbara Ruth. She is survived by her sons, Martin Evenson, daughter-In Lynda Evenson and Frederick A Niles, Jr.; step daughters Stephanie, Debra and Victoria; and her triplet granddaughters, Macy, Maya and Marye Evenson.
She was born in St. Charles, Virginia, but moved to La Porte, Indiana while I was in grade school. After High School she moved to Chicago and attended Gregg College and later had the opportunity to become a professional model and spokesperson; modeling on print ads as well as providing on camera and live product demonstrations. Marye volunteered in a several charitable-organization and eventually served as president of Chicago Service Club.
One of her passions was traveling, she and Fred couldn't wait to get on to a plane for their next great adventure, traveling most of the world.
She loved to play golf, and after she moved to Florida, played almost every day. Many people don't know that she was a skilled horse handicapper, she loved playing the ponies.
She will be missed by her family and leaves a large void in her family's life with her guidance, adventurous stories and positive attitude.
Due to the health and travel restrictions in place right now, a memorial service will be held at a later date, which has yet to be determined.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020