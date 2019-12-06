Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(nee Crowley). Age 71. Beloved wife of 49 years of Peter J. Dubin. Devoted mother of Peter (Cindy) Dubin. Proud grandmother of Colin and Ryan Dubin.

Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine Crowley. Loving sister of John (Jackie) Crowley, and Peggi (Frank) Marsala. Dear aunt of Michael, Patrick, Brian, Lauren and great-aunt to many. Visitation Sunday 12-6 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
