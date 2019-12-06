|
(nee Crowley). Age 71. Beloved wife of 49 years of Peter J. Dubin. Devoted mother of Peter (Cindy) Dubin. Proud grandmother of Colin and Ryan Dubin.
Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine Crowley. Loving sister of John (Jackie) Crowley, and Peggi (Frank) Marsala. Dear aunt of Michael, Patrick, Brian, Lauren and great-aunt to many. Visitation Sunday 12-6 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019