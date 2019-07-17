|
MaryEllen Lee age 94 passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2019.
MaryEllen was born November 19, 1924. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Earl B. Lee, her parents Alfred and Ella Klinker, her sister Rita Corbet and her brothers, James and Joseph Klinker.
She is survived by her children Mary Christine Lee, Jeannie Lee, Nancy (Richard) Belmonte, Timothy Lee and Thomas (Cindy) Lee: granddaughters Jennifer and Donna and great-granddaughter Claire and several nieces and nephews.
MaryEllen was a registered nurse who cared for newborn babies early in her career. She was well suited for this task, as she was a very loving, caring and gentle soul.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date At St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wheaton, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019