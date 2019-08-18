|
Maryellen Polito (nee Hides), beloved wife of James Polito; loving mother of Kimberly (Nino) Mastrolonardo and Jaime (Mario) Positano; cherished grandmother of Marisa, Sandro, Alexa, Milana, and Aria; dear sister of George (the late Georgiann) Hides, Robert (Marjorie) Hides, and Beverly (Gary) Moriello; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172 to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1223 W. Holtz Ave., Addison, 60101 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Private. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For information call (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019