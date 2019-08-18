Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1223 W. Holtz Ave
Addison, IL
Maryellen Polito Obituary
Maryellen Polito (nee Hides), beloved wife of James Polito; loving mother of Kimberly (Nino) Mastrolonardo and Jaime (Mario) Positano; cherished grandmother of Marisa, Sandro, Alexa, Milana, and Aria; dear sister of George (the late Georgiann) Hides, Robert (Marjorie) Hides, and Beverly (Gary) Moriello; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172 to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1223 W. Holtz Ave., Addison, 60101 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Private. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For information call (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
