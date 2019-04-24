Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryellen Caputo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryellen V. Caputo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maryellen V. Caputo Obituary
Maryellen V. Caputo nee Villeneuve, 89, of West Chicago passed away on April 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Maryellen is survived by her husband of 68 years Tony; her beloved daughters Janiece Waters and Renee Caputo; many nieces, nephews, and other dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Romeald and Vivian Villeneuve; and brother, Bud (Shirl) Villeneuve. Maryellen loved her immediate and extended family. She will be remembered for her love of animals, gardening, and creative sense of style. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maryellen to the Cat Guardians 932 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL, 60148. [email protected], of hers. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now