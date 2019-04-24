|
Maryellen V. Caputo nee Villeneuve, 89, of West Chicago passed away on April 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Maryellen is survived by her husband of 68 years Tony; her beloved daughters Janiece Waters and Renee Caputo; many nieces, nephews, and other dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Romeald and Vivian Villeneuve; and brother, Bud (Shirl) Villeneuve. Maryellen loved her immediate and extended family. She will be remembered for her love of animals, gardening, and creative sense of style. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maryellen to the Cat Guardians 932 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL, 60148. [email protected], of hers. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019