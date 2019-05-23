Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
MaryGrace Plano
MaryGrace Plano Obituary
MaryGrace Plano, age 44; loving partner of Dan Walker; beloved daughter of Virginia Milazzo - Locke and step-daughter of Arthur Locke; dearest sister of Roger Plano, and Bobby (Angela) Plano; devoted aunt of Sam, and Kenny; step-mother of Riley Walker; dear niece of Mike (Jeannie) Milazzo friend of many. Always surrounded by her family. Visitation Saturday at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles from 3 PM until 8 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
