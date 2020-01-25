Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MaryJane Kreutter, nee Menzer, age 83, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late William J.; dear mother of Debbie (Paul), Kathy, Tammy, and Tim; loving grandmother of Christian, Christopher, and Stephanie; loving daughter of the late Carl and Doris Menzer; cherished sister of Lee Menzer and the late Terry; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Info: 847.673.6111.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
