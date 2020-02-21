|
|
MaryJo Cally, 72, of Skokie, Illinois passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
After graduating with a teaching degree from the National College of Education, MaryJo began her career as an elementary school teacher, which spanned over 40 years. MaryJo's life passion, evoked in childhood with the help of her mother Marie, was the celebration of music. Starting in the Greek Orthodox Church choir during her adolescence, MaryJo found her way to the Chicago Symphony Chorus. In her 25-year career as part of the Chicago Symphony Chorus, MaryJo was part of three Grammy winning performances. Additionally, MaryJo collaborated with author Madeleine L'Engle to produce the audio recording of the classic A Wrinkle in Time. The process of making this recording to share with the world was one of the most meaningful and profound experiences of her life. In the last years of her life, MaryJo had dear friends that went to great lengths to show her care and love. MaryJo spoke of these moments and these people often; thank you to all the people who showed her the love she deserved. MaryJo is survived by her brother John, John Charles (nephew), Landon (nephew) and Kelsey, Charlotte (niece), and all her cousins in Chicago, Greece, and everywhere in between. Memorial donations can be made to the and the Chicago Symphony. As per MaryJo's wishes, a private ceremony was held graveside at Elmwood Cemetery for family, arranged by PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTORS, LTD.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020