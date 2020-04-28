Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJo Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJo Spalding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJo Spalding Obituary
With great sadness we announce the passing of MaryJo Spalding, nee O'Malley, age 79. Beloved Wife of James Spalding, adored Mother of James (Darcey) Pintozzi, Cathleen (Kenneth) Marcotte, Jill (Mark) Brinkmann and JoAnn (Mark) Sutor. Treasured Grandmother of Caelin, Matthew, Ryan, Kevin, Meghan, Thomas, Zachary and Patricia. Loving Aunt of Mary Lynn, Daniel, John and Lisa and fond sister-in-law of John.

Welcomed home by parents Patrick and Josephine O'Malley, first husband Carmen Pintozzi, sisters Nancy and Shirley, niece Patricia and nephews Michael and Steven, brother-in-law Michael, and mother- and father-in law, Bernice and Arthur.

A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

As the road rises to meet you and with the wind softly at your back, we wish you safe home, our cherished MaryJo. Slainte.

Services entrusted to Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes, www.anderson-goodale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goodale Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -