With great sadness we announce the passing of MaryJo Spalding, nee O'Malley, age 79. Beloved Wife of James Spalding, adored Mother of James (Darcey) Pintozzi, Cathleen (Kenneth) Marcotte, Jill (Mark) Brinkmann and JoAnn (Mark) Sutor. Treasured Grandmother of Caelin, Matthew, Ryan, Kevin, Meghan, Thomas, Zachary and Patricia. Loving Aunt of Mary Lynn, Daniel, John and Lisa and fond sister-in-law of John.
Welcomed home by parents Patrick and Josephine O'Malley, first husband Carmen Pintozzi, sisters Nancy and Shirley, niece Patricia and nephews Michael and Steven, brother-in-law Michael, and mother- and father-in law, Bernice and Arthur.
A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
As the road rises to meet you and with the wind softly at your back, we wish you safe home, our cherished MaryJo. Slainte.
Services entrusted to Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes, www.anderson-goodale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020