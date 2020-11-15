Maryl Leonard, age 63, of Northbrook, IL. Beloved, supportive, and loving mother of Ashley Leonard (Keith Frymark) and Bradley Leonard. Devoted grandmother to her grandpuppy, Basil. Cherished sister to Carolyn (Stephen) Dress, Christine (Jeff) Gartley, and Michael (Nan Wade) Gorman. Amazing aunt to many nieces and a nephew. A wake will be Thursday, November 19th from 3-7pm and a private funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 20th, both at St. Norbert's Church in Northbrook, Illinois. To view the funeral mass please visit Maryl's obituary on www.donnellanfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL.
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.