Marylin B. Hejmej, nee Kalinowski; beloved wife of 51 years to the late Eugene J. Hejmej; loving mother of Eugene (Mary Williams) Hejmej, John Hejmej, Mark (Janice) Hejmej, Mary Jo (Tim) Lyons, Marylin (Joe) Maag, Julie Wojciechowski, Luke (JoAnne) Hejmej, and the late Matthew Hejmej; loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Allan Kalinowski; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 15th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, October 16th, 9:45 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
or 630-968-1000.