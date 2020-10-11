1/
Marylin B. Hejmej
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marylin B. Hejmej, nee Kalinowski; beloved wife of 51 years to the late Eugene J. Hejmej; loving mother of Eugene (Mary Williams) Hejmej, John Hejmej, Mark (Janice) Hejmej, Mary Jo (Tim) Lyons, Marylin (Joe) Maag, Julie Wojciechowski, Luke (JoAnne) Hejmej, and the late Matthew Hejmej; loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Allan Kalinowski; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 15th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, October 16th, 9:45 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral
09:45 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 9, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Scott Brokopp
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved