MaryLou Tengblad
MaryLou Tengblad, age 88 of Princeton, KY formerly of Lockport, IL passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 with her family at her side. Born and raised in Chicago, she graduated from Fenger High School. She worked at St. Mary and St. Bernard Hospitals and at Chicago College for Osteopathic Medicine where she was honored by the Chicago Hospital Council for her 23 years of service. MaryLou was living her best life in Kentucky enjoying golf cart rides, meeting neighbors and sipping Pina Colada's by her granddaughters pool before a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammy and Marie (née Bartoli) Butorka, brother, Bernard Butorka, husband, Dr. Malcolm Tengblad and dear friend Frank Paul. She is survived by her loving son Tim (Kathy) Filafusi of Manhattan, IL, daughter, Teryn (Greg) Meisenbach of Lockport, IL; four grandchildren, Brittani (Ray) Weatherspoon, Brandon (Ally) Filafusi Lexi Filafusi and Alexandra Mile. Private burial services will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
(270) 365-5595
