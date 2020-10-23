1/1
Marylu Kempe
Marylu Kempe age 91, of Addison passed away October 22, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Nancy Erskine, Pat Gregerson, Steve Kempe, Julie (Michael) Parsons, and five amazing grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Pete.

Visitation will be 10 to 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home
OCT
26
Burial
01:00 PM
Mt. Emblem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
