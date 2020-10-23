Marylu Kempe age 91, of Addison passed away October 22, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Nancy Erskine, Pat Gregerson, Steve Kempe, Julie (Michael) Parsons, and five amazing grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Pete.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.
