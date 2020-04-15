Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Maryrose J. Liska

Maryrose J. Liska Obituary
Maryrose (Doll) Liska nee Prochaska of Berwyn, IL; beloved wife of 71 years to the late George J Liska. Loving Mother of George (Pat) and Richard (Sharon) Liska. Proud Grandmother of Jennifer (Keith) Marasovich, Amy (John) Matthews, Alison, and Keith Liska. Great Grandmother of Kyle, Nicholas, and Anthony Marasovich; Lily and Lexi Matthews. Loving Daughter of the late John and Lillian Prochaska. Dear Sister of the late Lillian (Ray) Thuerk, late John (Marion) Prochaska and late Jerome Prochaska. Member of St. Leonards Altar Rosary Society and Minister of Care.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
