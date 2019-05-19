Home

Masako van Leijenhorst Obituary
Masako van Leijenhorst, 82, of Arlington Heights; loving wife of 48 years to Jan van Leijenhorst, loved mother to Koichi (Toshie) Sugihara, grandmother to Toshiyuki (Hiroe) Sugihara, and Naoyuki Sugihara; cherished great-grandmother to Towa Sugihara, Suzuka Sugihara, Haru Sugihara. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 3pm at The Moorings of Arlington Heights. 811 E Central Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The Geneva Foundation, 8707 Skokie Blvd. Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
