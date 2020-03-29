Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mason Saul Slan

Mason Saul Slan Obituary
Mason Saul Slan, 21. Beloved son of Franklin Slan and Lisa Wright-Hamm (Keith Hamm) Adored great-grandson of Valeria Hickey. Cherished grandson of Diane Kozlowski, Beverly Phillips, and the late Ronald Slan. Dear nephew of Kimberly Slan Lane, Stephanie Slan Burghart, Tiffany Slan Davies, Brian Wright and Valerie Wright. Remembered and loved by many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute, 122 South Michigan Avenue, Suite 1300, Chicago, IL 60603, www.chicagoanalysis.org/donate or The Write Way (Animal) Rescue, 5915 Lincoln Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053, www.wright-wayrescue.org/donate. Private family services have been held due to the pandemic. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
