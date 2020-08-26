1/1
Mathew J. D'Souza
Entrepreneur, CPA, 29, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones after a resilient, 7-year battle with leukemia. Matt was an extremely passionate, tenacious, and focused young man who inspired everyone around him. Matt was living and breathing proof that the only limits that exist are the limits in one's own mind.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, from 3pm to 8pm at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Highway in Park Ridge. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10:30am at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish, 920 W. Granville, Park Ridge.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
