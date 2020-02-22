|
Mathew Paul Nordquist
Jan. 19, 1962 - Feb. 16, 2020
Mathew Paul Nordquist, 58, of Chicago passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2020.
Matt leaves behind his mother, Beverly "Alex" G. Owens, his brothers Karl Nordquist, Mark (Heidi) Nordquist, Johnathon (Gay) Nordquist, his sisters Michelle (Teri) Monical, Danielle (Marlene) Owens, many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, his dearest friend and mentor, Bill Platt who was at his side at his final moments, and his best friend and confidant, Jeannie Cox.
Mathew was preceded in death by his father, Eric John Nordquist and his step-father, Ralph Randolph Owens.
Matt loved posting odd quotes and jokes; making people laugh was a constant goal. He had a huge heart and was an avid supporter of St. Jude and had a strong passion for NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) where he often volunteered. He was very proud of his service in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
There will be two Memorial Services for Mathew on March 7, 2020 - 10:00 AM at Oak Park Ave. Baptist Church, 3101 Oak Park Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402 and 3:30 PM at Granville Ave. Methodist Church, 1307 W. Granville Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Both services are open to all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mathew's name to St. Jude or NAMI would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2020