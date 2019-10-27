|
|
Mathew Roy Patrick Perrone, Jr. of Algonquin passed away at his family home on Wednesday, October 23. He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma May 20, 1943 to Mathew, Sr. and Isabelle Hardy Perrone.
Mat is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter Lynn Ellen (Steve) Gruneisen, grandchildren Hannah Lynn, Ethan James and Kayla Rose of Louisville, Kentucky. Son Michael Roy. Daughter Mary Elizabeth (Daniel) Kapusta and grandson James Patrick.
Also surviving Mat is his sister, Jill Perrone, brother Mark Perrone and nephew Kevin. His sister Kathy (James) Hansen passed away one year ago.
There will be a visitation for Mat on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 until 6:00PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10:30AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Rd., Cary and will be followed with a graveside service at Algonquin Cemetery.
For more information please call (847)-639-3817 or log onto www.kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019