Matt Deppong, age 88, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. Matt was born on March 30, 1931 in Chicago, the son of John and Eva Deppong. He was married to Irma Deppong and had one son, Anthony. Matt was also a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Matt is survived by his brother, John Deppong, sister and brother-in-law, Anna Marie (Jack) Cox, and numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irma, his son, Anthony, and sister-in-law Betty Deppong. Funeral services will be held at GOOD SHEPERD CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. JOSEPH SITE, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020