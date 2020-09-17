1/
Mathilda A. Wierschem
Mathilda Ann Wierschem, "Tilda", nee Pasentine, age 81, lifelong resident of Chicago Bridgeport. Beloved wife of the late Joseph CPD; cherished daughter of the late John and Lillian (nee Licciardi); loving cousin of Raymond Sr. (Mary Ann) Balcarcel and the late Mary Lou (Joseph) Naponiello. Graduate of Sacred Heart High School; former employee of the Charles A. Stevens Department Store and Morganelli Dental Center. Lying in Repose Friday, September 18, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, 96th Street at Lawndale Avenue, Evergreen Park. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Section AM, Lot 1479, NW Grave. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
