Matias Almendarez
Adoring husband to Guadalupe (née Parra). Loving father to Ricardo (Judy), Ruben (Susan), and Lisa; Devoted Grandfather to Jessica, Veronica (Moiz) Tarbhai, Nicolas, and Samuel; Dear "GG" to Malia Rose. Caring brother to the late Antonia (the late Jose Roman) Martinez, the late Exiquio (Barbara), the late Eliza Gose, and the late Cruz (Delores). Fond cousin, uncle and friend to many. Proud Korean Veteran, Retiree from Western Electric (IBEW) and Ryerson Steel, a long time parishioner of St. Ann Parish in Pilsen. Services private. Mount Auburn Funeral Home (708) 749-2033.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
7087492033
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
Praying that the Peace and Comfort that passes all understanding is surrounding you now.
Edward & Kelly Mikrut
Friend
