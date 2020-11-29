Adoring husband to Guadalupe (née Parra). Loving father to Ricardo (Judy), Ruben (Susan), and Lisa; Devoted Grandfather to Jessica, Veronica (Moiz) Tarbhai, Nicolas, and Samuel; Dear "GG" to Malia Rose. Caring brother to the late Antonia (the late Jose Roman) Martinez, the late Exiquio (Barbara), the late Eliza Gose, and the late Cruz (Delores). Fond cousin, uncle and friend to many. Proud Korean Veteran, Retiree from Western Electric (IBEW) and Ryerson Steel, a long time parishioner of St. Ann Parish in Pilsen. Services private. Mount Auburn Funeral Home (708) 749-2033.