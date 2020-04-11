|
Matilda J. Pankros of Glen Ellyn died peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020. She was an active 106 year old. Matilda was born in Chicago in 1914. Beloved wife of the late Chester S. Pankros of 49 years. She was active in her church's senior group and a friend to all at her senior residence. Loving mother of Donald (Sheila), Paul (Carol), and Dennis (Joyce). Grandmother of six, and Great Grandmother of 12. A sister, aunt & cousin of many. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church In Glen Ellyn, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020