Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Matilda Marie "Til" Biesinger


1934 - 2019
Matilda Marie "Til" Biesinger Obituary
Matilda "Til" Marie Biesinger, 85, of Lexington, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Emil and Ernesta Gardiani Gobbi.

Til married Edwin "Whitey" Biesinger on November 14, 1964. They were married for 54 years and had a son, Matthew. Til and Whitey resided in Chicago, IL until 2007, when they moved to Lexington, KY to be close to extended family, Til had a great passion for her family and friends.

Til is survived by her husband, Edwin Charles Biesinger of Lexington, KY; her sister, Gloria Gobbi Plesac of Crown Point, IN; her three nieces, Michele Biesinger Atkins, Suzanne Biesinger Stewart, Natasha Biesinger Groom; three nephews, Joseph Plesac, Danny Plesac, and Ronny Plesac, all of Crown Point, IN; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew John Biesinger.

Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.

Info: 847-675-19990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
