Dear God,

I Gratefully Thank You For Giving Me My Mom,

You Must Really Love Me,

Cause You Gave The Best You Had,

Watch Over Her and Bless Her Lord,

And Keep Her In Your Care,

And May She Feel My Love For Her.

Until We Meet Again Mom,

I Will Miss You and Love You Forever.

Thank You For Everything.

Love Your Daughter, Deborah

Deborah Ellen Byrne

