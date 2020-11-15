Matina Petros, (nee Dalinis), 91, Beloved wife of the late George X. Petros; Devoted mother of Deborah (Richard) Byrne and Jonathan (Mary) Petros; Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Katerina), Gregory (Katie), Matthew, and Zachary; Dearest aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at Ascension Greek Orthodox Church 1207 N. Riverwoods, Lincolnshire, IL. Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions everyone must wear masks at all times at church and cemetery and practice social distancing. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com