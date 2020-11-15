1/1
Matina Petros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matina Petros, (nee Dalinis), 91, Beloved wife of the late George X. Petros; Devoted mother of Deborah (Richard) Byrne and Jonathan (Mary) Petros; Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Katerina), Gregory (Katie), Matthew, and Zachary; Dearest aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at Ascension Greek Orthodox Church 1207 N. Riverwoods, Lincolnshire, IL. Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions everyone must wear masks at all times at church and cemetery and practice social distancing. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Ascension Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ascension Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
Mom, You always told me that I was your heart and said all the time that you loved me. I will miss all the conversations and good times we shared and above all I will miss your smiling face. We will share all these moments when we meet again in heaven. I love you with all my heart. Love your son, Jonathan.
John Petros
Son
November 14, 2020
Dear God,
I Gratefully Thank You For Giving Me My Mom,
You Must Really Love Me,
Cause You Gave The Best You Had,
Watch Over Her and Bless Her Lord,
And Keep Her In Your Care,
And May She Feel My Love For Her.
Until We Meet Again Mom,
I Will Miss You and Love You Forever.
Thank You For Everything.
Love Your Daughter, Deborah
Deborah Ellen Byrne
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved