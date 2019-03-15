Home

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Matthew A. McCormick

Matthew A. McCormick Obituary
Matthew "Matt" A. McCormick age 90, Capt. USN (Ret.)/ Korean War Veteran. He is the beloved husband of Geri for 54 years. Loving father of Matthew C. (Tina), Christina (Mike) Burke, Maria (Nenad) Jukic & Andrew (Michelle). Dear grandfather of Riley, Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Maja, Niko, Boris, Shannon & Katie. Visitation for Matt will be Sunday, March 17th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com/630-469-0032), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Funeral Mass, Monday, 12 PM at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave. Glen Ellyn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to IC College Prep in memory of Matt McCormick, 217 S Cottage Hill Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or www.iccatholicprep.org/support-iccp/ways-to-give/.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019
