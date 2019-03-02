|
Age 84, U.S. Army Veteran; Born in Rathdowney, County Laois, Ireland; Devoted husband of Anne "Nancy", nee Slevin (native of Kilcormac, Co. Offaly) for 55 years; Son of the late Matthew and Bridget Bergin, nee Kilbreedy; Loving father of Matthew (Miranda); Proud Grandpa of Andrew, Jennifer, and Melissa; Beloved brother of the late Billy (Maureen), late Tommy (Peggy), late Paddy (Anna), Mary (late Mick), Joe (Nancy), late Theresa (late Bob) Phelan, Anna (late Eddie) McGrath and Peter (Mena); Fond brother-in-law of Molly McNelis, Josephine Hanley, Dolores Coss, Kathleen Delaney, Bridie Grennan, Sean Slevin, late James and the late Patrick Slevin; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Retired employee of Peter Shannon & Co; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palos Hospital Hospice, 15295 E. 127th Street Lemont, IL 60439 would be appreciated. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019