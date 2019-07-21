|
|
Matthew Lustig, age 19, of Winfield, Illinois passed away surrounded by his family May 7, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph and MaryAnne Lustig nee Putz; twin brother of Todd, loving grandson of Charles Putz; dear nephew and cousin of many. Matt was a smart, quiet, kind young man who loved his dogs, reading, gaming, heavy metal music, geography, the animal kingdom, playing many brass instruments, and was a loyal friend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ronald McDonald House at rmhc.com, CaringBridge.org, , or BearNecessities.org. Family and friends to gather 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 for a celebration of life, memorial service at 4:00PM, DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185. 630-293-5200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019