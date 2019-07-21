Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Matthew C. Lustig

Matthew C. Lustig Obituary
Matthew Lustig, age 19, of Winfield, Illinois passed away surrounded by his family May 7, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph and MaryAnne Lustig nee Putz; twin brother of Todd, loving grandson of Charles Putz; dear nephew and cousin of many. Matt was a smart, quiet, kind young man who loved his dogs, reading, gaming, heavy metal music, geography, the animal kingdom, playing many brass instruments, and was a loyal friend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ronald McDonald House at rmhc.com, CaringBridge.org, , or BearNecessities.org. Family and friends to gather 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 for a celebration of life, memorial service at 4:00PM, DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185. 630-293-5200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
