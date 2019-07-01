Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthew E. Thomas Obituary
Matthew E. Thomas, June 28, 2019. Beloved son of Catherine (nee Schiller) Bill Blair and the late James M. Thomas. Loving brother of James D (Nicole) and Amy (Alex) Contreraz. Fond uncle of Amelia and Jack Thomas and Lydia Contreraz. Matt was a graduate of St. Rita H.S. and proud member of Local 399. Matt had a wonderful heart and was always loyal and helpful to all. He loved and doted on his nieces and nephew. He was a fan of the Bears, White Sox, Blackhawks and Indy Car Racing. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019
