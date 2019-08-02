|
|
Matthew E. Weaver of Chicago was in a tragic plane crash on July 15, 2019 while on a fly fishing trip in Labrador Canada with his father, John W. Weaver, II (66) and his brother John W. "Johnny" Weaver, III (40). Matt was born on July 4, 1981 in Michigan City, Indiana to John W. Weaver II and Linda (Montandon) Weaver and was only 38 at the time of the tragic accident. Matt is survived by his wife, Anne Johnston Weaver (to Lucie Garneau and Norman Johnston), their 6 months old daughter Emma Ann Weaver, his mom Linda Weaver of Chicago, IL and his sister, Sara (Alan) Weaver Wright of Marietta, GA. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Zachary, Joshua, Andrew, Amber and Amanda; his grandmother, Dorothy Lingam of Laughlin, Nevada, as well as many other extended family members. Matt was accompanied in death by his father and his brother, Johnny, who were all on the same float plane destined for a remote fishing lake.
Matthew received his BA in Management from Purdue University and his Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame in 2016. He was actively employed in a position he loved at Corelle Brands as Director of Supply Chain. Matt loved his job; he was passionate about problem solving, building strong teams and mentoring coworkers. He was a friend to so many - caring, selfless, smart, funny and always optimistic. He loved living and was always looking forward to the next challenge. He constantly demonstrated his passion for learning and was a role model to so many of us. His love for living and adventure landed him with numerous hobbies including fly fishing, hunting, traveling, reading, cooking, skiing, wine tasting, running and playing tennis. There was nothing more that Matt loved than to be surrounded by his family with a home cooked meal, a good bottle of wine and music playing in the background.
Of all his adventures and accomplishments, his greatest achievement was finding the love of his life, his wife, Anne and together bringing his beautiful daughter, Emma, into the world. More than anything else, he loved being a father. Emma was the twinkle in his eye, and already by the first few days, she had Matt wrapped around her little finger. He had just turned 38 on July 4th and after being sung Happy Birthday surrounded by his extended family, he blew out the candle, looked up lovingly and said, "It's already come true. (The wish) I am here with all of you."
Visitation is Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service and Funeral Mass. Interment will be private in Shipshewana, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for his daughter, Emma Ann: http://gofundme.com/emma-ann-weaver. Michalik Funeral Home is assisting the family in Chicago and Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the family in Indiana. Online condolences may be sent to www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019