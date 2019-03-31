Matthew F. Wojtaszek, Sr., age 97, US WWII Army 82nd Airborne Division Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Deering). Loving father of Margaret (Henry) Mazik and Matthew F., Jr. Wojtaszek. Devoted grandfather of Chris, Jim, and Steve (Danielle) Mazik, and Mary (Dave) Abrahamsen. Loving great grandfather of Gavan, Alex, Violet, Katherine, and Matthew. Dear brother of the late Boleslaw "Bob" and the late Regina Pranczke. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Tuesday, April 2 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Brebeuf Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints. Matt is a charter All-American member in good standing with the Chicago Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division. Matt's connection started in WWII, when he was drafted on December 11, 1942 at Fort Sheridan, IL and took basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and qualified for the Glider Badge. Matt was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne Division and participated in the invasions of Normandy and Nijmegen, Holland. His campaigns included Sicily, Naples-Foggia Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. His awards include the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Ribbon with six bronze stars, Bronze arrowhead with one cluster. His unit citations include: Belgian Forager Militaire Willems Order, French and Belgian Fourrageres, Presidential Unit Citation, Glider Badge with two Bronze Stars (two combat glider landings) Normandy and Holland, Distinguished Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal. Matt Served from Casablanca in North Africa to Bertha, Germany, and participated in Sicily and Italy; D-Day Normandy France, June 6, 1944; Operation Overlord, Holland; Operation Garden September 18, 1944; Ardennes- The Battle of the Bulge Bastogne December 19 to January 1945; Occupation Duty Berlin, Germany. He was discharged at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin on November 19, 1945 with a rank of E-4. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary