Matthew F. Wojtaszek, Jr., age 68. Beloved son of the late Matthew F. Wojtaszek, Sr. and Bernice (nee Deering). Loving brother of Margaret (Henry) Mazik. Devoted uncle of Chris, Jim, and Steve (Danielle) Mazik, and Mary (Dave) Abrahamsen. Loving great uncle of Gavan, Alex, Violet, Katherine, and Matthew. Former husband of Yolanda and step father of Izah. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Tuesday, January 14 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Brebeuf Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020