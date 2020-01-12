Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Wojtaszek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew F. Wojtaszek Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew F. Wojtaszek Jr. Obituary
Matthew F. Wojtaszek, Jr., age 68. Beloved son of the late Matthew F. Wojtaszek, Sr. and Bernice (nee Deering). Loving brother of Margaret (Henry) Mazik. Devoted uncle of Chris, Jim, and Steve (Danielle) Mazik, and Mary (Dave) Abrahamsen. Loving great uncle of Gavan, Alex, Violet, Katherine, and Matthew. Former husband of Yolanda and step father of Izah. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Tuesday, January 14 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Brebeuf Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -