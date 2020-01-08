Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Beuke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Fitzpatrick Beuke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Fitzpatrick Beuke Obituary
Matthew Fitzpatrick Beuke, age 30; passed away January 5, 2020, surrounded at home by his loving family and friends who supported Matty through his long and courageous journey of ALS. Loving son of Richard and Annamarie Beuke; beloved brother of Peter (Katie) Beuke and Ricky (Nicole Morin) Beuke; dear uncle of Lily and Zoey Beuke; dearest grandson of Chuck and Elaine Beuke and the late Kane and Andrea Keirnan; fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Matty's journey with ALS began in June 2017. The support from his family and friends has been overwhelming these last 2 ½ years. The Les Turner ALS Foundation, Journey Care and the many people he had met along the way gave Matty the strength and courage to fight this insidious disease. On Sunday, Matty won the fight and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. #MATTYMATTERS. Visitation Friday, January 10th, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale. Funeral Saturday, January 11th, family and friends to meet for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd. Western Springs. Private Family Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matty's honor to, Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave. Skokie, IL 60077 or www.lesturnerals.org are appreciated. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com or 630-323-0275.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -