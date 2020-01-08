|
Matthew Fitzpatrick Beuke, age 30; passed away January 5, 2020, surrounded at home by his loving family and friends who supported Matty through his long and courageous journey of ALS. Loving son of Richard and Annamarie Beuke; beloved brother of Peter (Katie) Beuke and Ricky (Nicole Morin) Beuke; dear uncle of Lily and Zoey Beuke; dearest grandson of Chuck and Elaine Beuke and the late Kane and Andrea Keirnan; fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.
Matty's journey with ALS began in June 2017. The support from his family and friends has been overwhelming these last 2 ½ years. The Les Turner ALS Foundation, Journey Care and the many people he had met along the way gave Matty the strength and courage to fight this insidious disease. On Sunday, Matty won the fight and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. #MATTYMATTERS. Visitation Friday, January 10th, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale. Funeral Saturday, January 11th, family and friends to meet for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd. Western Springs. Private Family Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matty's honor to, Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave. Skokie, IL 60077 or www.lesturnerals.org are appreciated. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com or 630-323-0275.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020