Matthew Gene Pitts, 51, passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie Pitts, nee Comiano. Dedicated and loving father of Lisa Pitts and Scott Pitts. Cherished son of Bradley and the late Vivian Pitts; Caring brother of Dorene (Tad) Stockman. Dear son-in-law of James and Patricia. Trusted friend and colleague to countless. Visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 followed by 10:00 AM funeral Mass at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 700 West Adams, Chicago. Check www.oldstpats.org for parking information. Arrangements by Peterson-Bassi Chapels 773-637-4441. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Chicago Cara www.carachicago.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019