Matthew H. Chagdes, age 54, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Tracy nee Stapleton. Devoted and loving father to Arielle, Matthew, and Vivienne. Dear brother to Michael (Ann Trettin) Chagdes, Claire (Stan) Hargrove, Mark Chagdes, Marty (Lori) Chagdes, Mari (Bruce) Lemel, Melissa (John) Chagdes- Sons, and Margaret Rausch . Loving brother in law to Linda (Evan) Vlaeminck, and Jason (Devon) Stapleton. Cherished uncle to Madeline, Leon Ethan, and Owen. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Shirley Chagdes. Loving son in law to John and Connie Stapleton. Dear friend to many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Matt touched the lives of so many people and he was a truly wonderful and respected man throughout his community. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. An open memorial service will be held for all of Matt's family and friends to rejoice in his life at a future date. Friends are encouraged to share condolences to Matthew's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.