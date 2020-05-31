Matthew H. Chagdes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew H. Chagdes, age 54, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Tracy nee Stapleton. Devoted and loving father to Arielle, Matthew, and Vivienne. Dear brother to Michael (Ann Trettin) Chagdes, Claire (Stan) Hargrove, Mark Chagdes, Marty (Lori) Chagdes, Mari (Bruce) Lemel, Melissa (John) Chagdes- Sons, and Margaret Rausch . Loving brother in law to Linda (Evan) Vlaeminck, and Jason (Devon) Stapleton. Cherished uncle to Madeline, Leon Ethan, and Owen. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Shirley Chagdes. Loving son in law to John and Connie Stapleton. Dear friend to many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Matt touched the lives of so many people and he was a truly wonderful and respected man throughout his community. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. An open memorial service will be held for all of Matt's family and friends to rejoice in his life at a future date. Friends are encouraged to share condolences to Matthew's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved