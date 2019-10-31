Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mt. Olive Church
3850 N. Tripp
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Mt. Olive Church
3850 N. Tripp
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Harrington Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Harrington Hughes Obituary
Loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, godfather and so much more, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 33. He had been living in The Woodlands, Texas. Matt will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, his beautiful heart, and his love for his family and friends. When Matt walked into a room, he brightened it and made everyone smile, and he will always be remembered that way. He was an amazing athlete, talented artist, and a top salesman at his company. Matt is survived by his mother and father, Kevin and Eileen Hughes, his two sisters, Annie (Tommy) Doherty and Molly Hughes, his two brothers Ryan and Kyle Hughes, and godson Tony Dodaro. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 W. Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Olive Church, located at 3850 N. Tripp in Chicago. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE DONATE TO TIMOTHY'S MINISTRY IN MATTHEW HUGHES' NAME AT HTTPS://WWW.TIMOTHYSMINISTRY.ORG/DONATIONS.PHP. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -