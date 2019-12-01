|
Of Des Plaines. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Holmes); loving father of Katherine and Jack; cherished brother of Sr. Mary Jane Griffin, OSF, William D. (Denise) Griffin, Julia (Robert) Murphy, Joan Griffin (James) McCabe, Eileen Cosgriff (John), John (Linda) Griffin, Patrick (Linda) Griffin, and Kathryn Griffin. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Mary Griffin. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, December 6, 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Paul of the Cross Church. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019