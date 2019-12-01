Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Matthew J. Griffin Obituary
Of Des Plaines. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Holmes); loving father of Katherine and Jack; cherished brother of Sr. Mary Jane Griffin, OSF, William D. (Denise) Griffin, Julia (Robert) Murphy, Joan Griffin (James) McCabe, Eileen Cosgriff (John), John (Linda) Griffin, Patrick (Linda) Griffin, and Kathryn Griffin. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Mary Griffin. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, December 6, 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Paul of the Cross Church. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
