Matthew J. Hart Sr., of Chicago, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
Matt was born March 19, 1949 in Chicago to the late Harry E. and Lucille Hart. He is the loving husband to Mary Ann Hart; cherished father to Stacy Hart, Matthew (the late Darlene) Hart, the late Timothy Hart, John Anthony (Sandra) Musial, Regina Musial, Frank Musial, and Candace Hart; grandfather to 16, and great grandfather to 2; beloved brother to the late William Hart and Margaret Messina.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 West 103rd Street: Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Morning prayers will begin at 9:45 am at the funeral home and proceeding directly to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church (4440 W. 83rd Street; Chicago, IL 60652) for 10:45 am Mass of Christian Burial. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
