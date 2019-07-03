Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Kovats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Kovats

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Kovats Obituary
Matthew J. Kovats, age 97, passed away June 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Josephine and the late Joseph Kovats; loving brother of Irma (the late Ed) Wells, Mary (the late Steve) Eckert, Josephine (the late Rudy) Petti and the late Rose (the late Ed) Marks; fond uncle of 10, great uncle of 16 and great great uncle of 12. Matt proudly served his country in the 103rd Signal Corps Division of the US Army during WW II. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or www. mercyhome.org. Please visit MATTHEW J. KOVATS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now