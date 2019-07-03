|
Matthew J. Kovats, age 97, passed away June 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Josephine and the late Joseph Kovats; loving brother of Irma (the late Ed) Wells, Mary (the late Steve) Eckert, Josephine (the late Rudy) Petti and the late Rose (the late Ed) Marks; fond uncle of 10, great uncle of 16 and great great uncle of 12. Matt proudly served his country in the 103rd Signal Corps Division of the US Army during WW II. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or www. mercyhome.org. Please visit MATTHEW J. KOVATS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019