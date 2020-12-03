1/
Matthew James Moss
1979 - 2020
Age 41; Suddenly; October 3, 1979 – November 17, 2020; Most beloved son of Jim and Peggy, nee Hughes, Moss; Loving partner of Jasmin Granat and her son, Miles Oliver, of Bayside, California; Dearest brother of Amy (Pat) Fisler, and Michele (Mike) Thorne; Cherished grandson of Eileen Hughes; Fond uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many; Preceded in death by grandparents Ed Hughes, Dorothy Moss, Mickey Moss, and Aunt Patty Norris; Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; All Funeral Services are Private; For those who would like to view the Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/moss; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
