|
|
Matthew James Pocernich, 81, died on Feb. 11th in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was the partner of Mary Lou Wilson for 30 years, and the husband of Andy Pocernich (deceased) for 25 years.
Born on October 24, 1938 in Chicago, Matt was the son of Matthew and Kamile Pocernich (both deceased). He owned and worked at Calumet Bakery for 40 years.
He is survived by his children: Lynn Mallinger (Pete), Matt Pocernich (Joan) and Karyn Pocernich (Todd) and by his sister, Judy Moore. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kamile McKevis. He was a wonderful grandfather to: Alex, Luke, Matthew, Andy, Orly and Eddie, and an uncle to many.
The funeral will be held at 10:00 on June 20th at St. Barnabas Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020