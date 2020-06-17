Matthew Joseph Burke, age 43, at rest June 13, 2020; Loving father of Olivia and Jack Burke; Beloved son of Larry and Theresa Burke; Cherished brother of Larry (Teresa), Patrick (Marian) and Christina (Eugene) Doherty; Former spouse of Allison Burke; Loving uncle of Lauren, Grace, Eoin, Ryan, Cailin, Emma, Muireann, Gavin and Patrick; Fond nephew of many aunts and uncles; cousin and friend to many; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave, Hickory Hills; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.