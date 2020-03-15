Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Matthew Murphy
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th St
Palos Heights, IL
Matthew M. Murphy

Matthew M. Murphy Obituary
suddenly, age 58 years; Retired Master Chief Navy Veteran after 30 years of service. Resident of Brighton, Tennessee.

Beloved husband of Susan nee Plescher; loving father of Daniel Murphy; devoted son of Lee nee Herron and the late Daniel Murphy; dearest brother of David (Tiffany), Daniel and the late Douglas Murphy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00–9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home (Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service, Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director) 11028 Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

For information or to express your thoughts and condolences please visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
