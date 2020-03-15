|
|
suddenly, age 58 years; Retired Master Chief Navy Veteran after 30 years of service. Resident of Brighton, Tennessee.
Beloved husband of Susan nee Plescher; loving father of Daniel Murphy; devoted son of Lee nee Herron and the late Daniel Murphy; dearest brother of David (Tiffany), Daniel and the late Douglas Murphy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00–9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home (Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service, Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director) 11028 Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
For information or to express your thoughts and condolences please visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020